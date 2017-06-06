6 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Consultant Blamed for Delay in Water Project Completion

By Sada Bwiche

Mwanza — Residents of Fumagila in Kishili Ward continue to buy water despite having been promised to have the precious liquid flowing from their taps by the end of May.

COWI, the consultant of a Sh800 million water project that took off in 2014 and which was supposed to be completed in 2015, is said to be behind the delay.

The project engineer, Mr Biragi told this paper that COWI had wrongly instructed his company to install water pipes of 10 decametres instead of 20 decametres.

"The installed 10 decametre pipes would have bursted if water had been pumped from the main source," he said, adding that they had to re-install the right pipes which is why the project has delayed.

Executive Director of Mwanza City Council, Mr Kiomoni Kibamba, had given the engineer up to May 31 to complete the project. Mr Kiomoni recently prevented the payment of Sh300 million consultation fees to COWI due to the delay.

When completed, the project is expected to provide water to over 100,000 Kishili residents.

