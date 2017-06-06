Tanzania: Bank to Issue First Dividend After Posting Sh15. Billion Pretax Profit

TPB Bank is planning to issue the first dividend to shareholders after posting a pretax profit of Sh15.7 billion last year. "The management and its staff have made a commendable job by improving daily operations.

Their commitments fostered performance," the bank's chairperson, Prof Lettice Rutashobya, said during the annual general meeting here yesterday.

The Union government owns 86.03 per cent of shares, Tanzania Posts Corporation holds 8.09 per cent, the Zanzibar government 3.05 per cent and TP & TC Savings and Credit Society 2.83 per cent.