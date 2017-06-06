6 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Reminds District Councils Ensure Elders Access Free Health Services

By Julius Mnganga

Dodoma — The government has reminded district and municipal councils across the country to make sure that all elders, who can't afford health services, are provided with identification cards, which will enable them to access services freely.

The directive was issued in the Parliament by Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and the Elderly Ms Ummy Mwalimu on Tuesday.

Ms Mwalimu directed all district councils, which haven't started to provide free health services to old people, who can't afford them, to emulate their Kasulu, Shinyanga and Mbarali district councils.

