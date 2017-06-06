Tanzania: Farmers All Set for Sh210 Billion Boost

Dar es Salaam — The agriculture sector received a big boost yesterday after the operating capital for the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) was more than tripled following a Sh209.5 billion financial support from the African Development Bank.

The government pledged to provide a Sh1 trillion ($500 million) as operating capital when it launched the agricultural bank in August 2015.

But until the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the financial support yesterday between the government and the AfDB the bank's operating capital was Sh60 billion.

TADB acting managing director Francis Assenga said the additional capital would enable the bank to give loans to more farmers.

"By April this year we had provided loans to only 3700 farmers. Our aim was to reach 200,000 farmes annually," noted Mr Assenga.

In a space of four months between January and April this year farmers had applied for Sh120 billion worth of loans, well above the bank's capital of Sh60 billion, Mr Assenga said.

With the injection of new capital the bank which was currently issuing only short term loans to farmers, would start providing mid and long term loans at an interest rate ranging between eight and 12 per cent.

The injection of capital comes at a time when the liquidity crunch has had adverse impact on credit to the private sector in general and agriculture sector in particular.

Bank of Tanzania data show that annual growth of credit to the agriculture sector grew by negative 9.2 in the year ending March 2017 as compared to an annual growth of 11.2 per cent in the year ending March 2016. This was the second worst growth after that of transport and communication (-21.6 per cent) in the same period.

The percentage of agriculture sector loans to total credit to the private sector declined slightly to 6.8 per cent (about Sh1.1 trillion according to calculations by The Citizen from BoT data) in March 2017 from 7.8 per cent, during the year ending March 2016, according to the BoT's April Economic Review report.

The increasing number of non-performing loans (NPLs) due to liquidity problems has also made commercial banks difficult to give out loans especially to risky business ventures such as agriculture.

Finance and planning deputy permanent secretary Khatibu Kazungu who attended the MoU signing yesterday said the government was committed to fulfling its pledge to fully capitalizing TADB.

"This is the soft loan from the AfDB and it comes at an interest rate of 0.75 per cent paid in 40 years with a grace period of 10 years. This should enable us to focus on help financing the sector," noted Dr Kazungu.

He added; "We are optimistic, with this support the agricultural sector would become more productive in the face of value of the products," he said. The agricultural development bank was established as part of the 2025 vision that seeks to create a semi-industrialised economy.

Dr Kazungu yesterday said TADB would provide loans with soft conditions to farmers to help them improve agricultural infrastructure, add value to products, widen scope of markets and hence productivity of the sector.

Those who can access loans at an interest rate of between eight and 12 per cent, include groups of farmers, large scale farmers who support small scale farmers in terms of technology, farm inputs and markets.