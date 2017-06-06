6 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mghwira Sworn-in As New Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner

Photo: The Citizen
Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has sworn-in ACT-Wazalendo chairlady Ms Anna Mghwira as the new Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner at the State House on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, a statement released by ACT-Wazalendo said that the party will hold a supreme council on Wednesday to discuss how Ms Mghwira will hold both positions, as a regional commissioner and a leader of a political party. She has not yet resigned her post.

Ms Mghwira was the sole female candidate to contest for the presidential seat in Tanzania's general election in October 2015. Previously, she was a member of Chadema.

