Photo: Michuzi Blog/Daily News

Chadema Members of Parliament carry the coffin bearing the body of the late Philemon Ndesamburo at Majengo grounds where relatives, friends and members of the public paid last respects in Moshi.

Kilimanjaro — Alliance for Democratic Change (ACT)-Wazalendo Zitto Kabwe described the late Philemon Ndesamburo as a man, who believed in and pioneered for democracy and political liberalization.

In his eulogy at Majengo grounds on Monday, Mr Kabwe said the country has lost one of the strongest personalities in Ndesamburo. Mr Kabwe he personally learnt a lot from the late Ndesamburo both as a person and as a politician.

"Many can be said about Mzee Ndesamburo, but Tanzania will remember him as a man who fought to improve democracy as well as improve the country as a whole; he is a hero of all who believes in pluralism; he is someone, who liked to lead others in the fight for democracy," said Mr Kabwe.

He added, "in few word I can say Mzee Ndesamburo was an image of his beloved Kilimanjaro region, he is a real revolutionist as well people's Member of Parliament; for sure we have lost one of strong fighter for democracy."

Mr Kabwe said he calls Mzee Ndesamburo a people's Member of Parliament, because when it was come to Kilimanjaro interests he had always put aside politics.

The Kigoma Urban MP said he remembered in 2012, when the budget allocation for Kilimanjaro was reduced, Mzee Ndesamburo mobilized all MPs from the region and went to meet the government.

According to him that taught him a lot.

The big crowd which has turned out to bid farewell to their hero can attest to my words, said the Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament.

He called for those, who are remaining behind to continue where the late Ndesamburo has left.

"You have lived your life Mzee Ndesamburo as 2 Timothy 4:7 'I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith'," concluded Mr Kabwe.