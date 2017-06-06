Tanzania: Tanesco Collects Sh90 Million in Power Theft Penalties

Photo: The Citizen

Mwanza — Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) here has collected Sh90 million out of the Sh146 million penalty charges issued for power theft between 2016 and May this year.

The power utility technical adviser, Mr Alex Mahendeka, said last week that a total of 142 electricity theft cases were reported during the period. Mr Mahendeka told The Citizen that 133 cases were linked to illegal power distribution.

"Some of our electricity customers distribute power to their neighbours illegally, which could lead to fire accidents," he said noting that during the period, nine people were reported to have illegal service lines while some had diverted electric current and tampered with electric metres.

"Their power metres were not registered with Tanesco for them to pay monthly bills," said Mr Mahendeka.

The Tanesco official said that illegal connections have been the cause of many fire accidents caused by electric faults. He said most of the electricity wires were overloaded in poorly installed electricity systems, resulting in electric faults.

Tanesco's regional public relations officer Ms Flaviana Moshi said over Sh500 million had been collected from defaulters owing the power utility huge sums of money. She said the defaulters owed the power utility Sh4.5 billion.

"We have since March collected Sh500 million from defaulters in the ongoing operation to collect unpaid bills," Ms Moshi said.