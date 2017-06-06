6 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sh100 Couple Expecting their First Child

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Wilson Wanjohi and Ann Muhonja
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

The city couple that melted the internet with their simple Sh100 wedding is now expecting the first child.

Wilson Wanjohi and Ann Muhonja are expecting their first-born, a cherry to their extraordinary love story that started with a modest church wedding that went viral on social media.

Kenyans of goodwill gave them an all-expense paid Sh3.5 million wedding on Valentine ' s Day > held at the exclusive Eden Bliss gardens along the Northern Corridor.

The two were also treated to a free honeymoon in Mombasa, their first trip to the coastal city.

Wanjohi told Nairobi News on Monday that their marriage has been smooth sailing so far and that his wife conceived soon after the grand wedding.

A jolly Wanjohi was however coy on the expected date of delivery of their first born..

Several business ventures joined hands to financially support the newlyweds after their wedding and on Monday, photos of their progress were shared.

The couple now owns a greenhouse and a fully stocked shop in Mwiki, Kasarani.

Kenya

Mystery Over Lobby Behind Uhuru Fundraising Dinner

A group of business people behind a fundraising dinner in support of President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election remains a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.