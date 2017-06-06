Kenya: Sh100 Couple Expecting their First Child

Photo: The Nation

Wilson Wanjohi and Ann Muhonja

The city couple that melted the internet with their simple Sh100 wedding is now expecting the first child.

Wilson Wanjohi and Ann Muhonja are expecting their first-born, a cherry to their extraordinary love story that started with a modest church wedding that went viral on social media.

Kenyans of goodwill gave them an all-expense paid Sh3.5 million wedding on Valentine ' s Day > held at the exclusive Eden Bliss gardens along the Northern Corridor.

The two were also treated to a free honeymoon in Mombasa, their first trip to the coastal city.

Wanjohi told Nairobi News on Monday that their marriage has been smooth sailing so far and that his wife conceived soon after the grand wedding.

A jolly Wanjohi was however coy on the expected date of delivery of their first born..

Several business ventures joined hands to financially support the newlyweds after their wedding and on Monday, photos of their progress were shared.

The couple now owns a greenhouse and a fully stocked shop in Mwiki, Kasarani.