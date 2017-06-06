Photo: The Citizen

East African Community headquarters in Arusha.

Arusha — Heads are rolling on at the East African Community headquarters over the mysterious withdrawal of $38,000 (Sh84 million) recently from the account of one of its institutions, the Zanzibar-based East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC).

The mystery deepened further after the same money, which was part of a budget allocation for the commission, was returned by a person or persons who have not been identified despite the matter reported to the police more than a year ago. "It is not enough that the money has been returned. We have to find out how it was transferred and who was behind such an unauthorised transfer," said EAC chief legal adviser Anthony Kafumbe when contacted for comment.

He said the alleged withdrawal of the money had baffled everybody at the secretariat because the name of a person who purportedly took the money from the account was not recognised as an employee of the EAC.

The matter generated heated debate last week during the last session of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) with lawmakers expressing their dismay over the way the KCB Bank has failed to cooperate in the investigations.

Dr Kafumbe said EAC was keen to see all parties, especially the bank, the police, Bank of Tanzania and the EAC ministry in Tanzania to assist in identifying the unknown persons behind the alleged fraud.

The Eala Accounbts Committee, which brought the issue to the public attention through its report tabled during the just-ended session, noted that the $38,000 was withdrawn from the Zanzibar branch of KCB in two irregular transactions within two days.

The first transaction took place on March 10 last year in which some $6,000 was dubiously cashed from EAKC's account while $32,000 was allegedly withdrawn from the same account the following day; March 11th, 2016.

The money was taken under description "Chq Encashment CHQ000022 SHAMIRA R. MASIKA AT-TZZ" for the $6,000 while $32,000 was withdrawn under description "AT-LUMTZ4614 TRANSFER TPDC FT16071343H".

The report by the committee on the oversight activity of the Kiswahili Commission wondered why the manager of KCB Zanzibar was not willing to cooperate with the executive secretary of the Commission and instead insisted it was dealing with the EAC Secretariat.

"Although the money was later returned (to the account), the Commission should demand to know who brought it back, when it was brought back, who approved the transactions and for what activity," said Mr Jeremie Ngendakumana, the then chairman of the committee.

He told the assembly that the committee also learnt that at the time of the alleged fraud, the mobile number of the commission's executive secretary had been diverted "to some unknown number such that when the bank called the ES for verification, the unknown person confirmed the transactions".

Mr Ngendakumana, who was then a representative from Burundi, said despite various correspondences to KCB Zanzibar, Bank of Tanzania, police and the EAC ministry in Tanzania, no substantial feedback on the mysterious transaction has been given.

But Dr Kafumbe rubbished claims that the EAC was sitting on the report and said the secretary general, Mr Liberat Mfumukeko, has already promised to pursue the matter to its conclusive end so that the culprits are punished.

An Eala official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was the EAC secretariat which has to act on the findings of the report and that those culpable are taken to task or reprimanded "so that there is no repeat of such thing in future".

He said although this has been taken as a clear case of fraud, it cannot be separated from the larger ambit of allegations of misuse of funds at the EAC as uncovered numerous times by the Accounts Committee.

The legislators insisted, however, that investigation should be extended to the KCB Bank headquarters in Nairobi "for proper explanation on the matter".

Several MPs were vocal on the report, with Mr AbuBakr Ogle (Kenya) wondering why the debate veered towards penalizing the bank while members of the Committee were focused "on a particular EAC staff involved in the theft".

The case of fraud has come at a time when the assembly and the EAC Council of Ministers, the policy organ of the Community, are increasingly being agitated by reports of financial impropriety in the bloc's organs and institutions and pressing for constant value of money audits.