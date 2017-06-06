Kenya: Elitebet Sponsors Ulinzi Stars

Kenyan Premier League side Ulinzi Stars on Monday signed a new shirt sponsorship deal with local betting company Elitebet at the Department of Defence headquarters in Nairobi.

The financial details of the contract were not immediately revealed, but Nation Sport understands that the multi-million deal will be renewed every six months.

Speaking at the brief ceremony on Monday, Elitebet Kenya's Managing Director Waiyaki Hinga said the contract is strictly performance-based and any renewals would be based on how well the 2010 Kenyan Premier League champions meet the set targets.

He also explained that Elitebet and Ulinzi Stars had been give legal consent from the league title sponsors SportPesa, and that he does not anticipate any fallout with regard to their entry into the league.

"We are changing the way we engage with our clients, and this is model type of sponsorship. We do not want to tie the sponsorship value down to a specific figure because the amounts will be differing depending on certain issues.

"One of the core areas we have committed to is to cater for logistics and payment of bonuses. And you can see that these are very transient aspects which can change any time depending on which tournaments we qualify for and their locations.

"Otherwise we are in this for the long haul because Ulinzi Stars is a club that shares our values and our beliefs. It is a club which every Kenyan can identify with. It is a national outfit and that is exactly what Elitebet is about," he said.

Ulinzi have not had a sponsor since the end of June last year when their contract with Engen and UAP Insurance ran out.

Kenya Defence Forces Football Associations chairman Major Muthuri Kiugu assured Elitebet that the sponsorship would be put to good use.

"All players and members of the technical bench are bound by the KDF Act and the KDF standing orders. That means that there can never be any form of misuse of funds. This partnership will help boost payers' morale and I can assure you that good performance will follow suit," he said.

Ulinzi Stars chairman, Lt. Col. Erick Oloo, promised that the club would deliver on its part of the bargain.