Kenya: K'opondo Big Doubt for Elgon Cup Match

Kenya Simbas skipper lock Wilson K'Opondo is likely to miss Elgon Cup's first leg duel against Uganda Cranes on Saturday in Kampala.

Also battling to get doctor's clearance ahead of the match are loose-head prop Moses Amusala, hooker Peter Karia and blindside flanker Eric Kerre, who got injured during Simbas' test match against Germany 11 days ago at the RFUEA.

K'Opondo, 31, suffered a rib dislocation, Amusala sprained his knee while Kaaria and Kerre suffered mild concussion. Kenya lost 30-29 to the Germans to drop three places to 26th in the World Rugby rankings.

"Even though he has been training with the team, we just want to be careful with K'Opondo whom we might rest for subsequent matches," team manager Wangila Simiyu said on Monday, adding that the rest of the injured players have recovered and back in training.

"We don't want to rush them, especially K'Opondo. We want to see what the doctors tell us ahead of the team selection for Saturday's duel," said Wangila as the technical bench prepares to name the team that will face Cranes on Wednesday.

"We have a rich base for replacement," he added.

The return match of the Elgon Cup set for June 24 in Nairobi will also double up as Africa Rugby Group 1A championship, also known as Rugby Africa Cup.

Kenya Simbas will also play champions Namibia, Zimbabwe, Senegal and Tunisia between June 10 and August 5 in the Africa Rugby Cup.

Kenya Simbas crushed Cranes 48-10 in Kampala and 45-24 in Nairobi to reclaim the Elgon Cup on 93-34 aggregate victory last year, a feast that saw them end their Africa Rugby Cup Division 1A campaign on a high, finishing second behind champions Namibia.

Cranes' tactician John Duncan believes the team has become better since he was appointed. Speaking to Daily Monitor, the South African said the players have developed adding that most of them understand the game better 'than when we first met'.

Duncan's spell with Uganda has already seen him face all this year's opponents except Tunisia, giving him an idea of what to expect when the international season gets off the ground.