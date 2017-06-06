Tanzania: Let Our Parliament Be a Melting Pot of Ideas

Two depressing incidents reportedly took place Parliament yesterday. One, two opposition MPs were handed a long suspension from the law making organ. Two, it emerged that Parliament security personnel were shuffled in a move linked to the manner in which they were doing their work.

Kawe MP Halima Mdee and her Bunda counterpart Ester Bulaya, both from Chadema, will stay out of Parliament for nearly a year.

The two MPs' suspension will see their constituents remain without representation in the august House until sometime in April 2018. Their crime? Alleged indiscipline. Fellow MPs, mainly the ruling party, CCM gave an overwhelming approval of a motion to suspend the two over their involvement in the fracas in Parliament last week.

Ms Mdee was punished for attempting to prevent the Parliament orderlies from frog matching Kibamba MP John Mnyika out of the debate chamber.

For her part, Ms Bulaya was found guilty of marshaling fellow opposition MPs to walk out in protest the treatment of Mr Mnyika who was protesting an alleged insult from a CCM legislator.

He engaged Speaker Job Ndugai in an argument over failure by the seat to take action against the "abusive" MP. Mr Ndugai said he never heard the insult in the first place.

As for the sentries, they were removed for what Mr Ndugai feels was laxity in the implementation of his orders to throw out Mr Mnyika. According to the Speaker, the officers "didn't behave like security officers."

He said they were lenient in the handling of the ejection of the MP. It is our view that this is unfortunate, for these two incidents don't augur well for the institution of the august House and the growth of democracy in Tanzania.

Parliament ought to be a melting point of ideas, a place of honour where both the leadership and MPs across the political divide display immense maturity and tolerance.

PREPARE CITIZENS FOR AGING

It is the wish of everyone to age gracefully. While a person who has served their society until their ripe old age should look forward to a happy retirement, this is getting rare for most aged Tanzanians.

Many people seem to expect either the government or their children to provide for them in their twilight years. However, this isn't always possible.

People should be consistently reminded to prepare for the days ahead when they won't be having ample capacity to work and earn for their upkeep. The extended family affection is gradually getting "out of fashion".

Many Tanzanians find it hard to fend for themselves, so expecting such people to take care of elderly relatives--distant relatives especially--is a tall order.

Francis Kanyasu, alias Ngosha, who died in penury aged 86 in Dar es Salaam last week embodies the challenges many people face in their twilight years.

Little was known of the man said to have created the national coat of arms, until a few days before his death. No known relatives of his were on sight.

We need a system in which people, in their personal capacity, are guided on how to prepare themselves for life after 60 years of age.