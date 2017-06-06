Kenya: St Anthony's, Kakamega Renew Hostilities in School Games

Battle lines are drawn as defending champions St Anthony's Boys Kitale and bitter rivals Kakamega High school face off in the opening boys' under-16 football match of the Copa Coca Cola Kenya Secondary Schools Term Two A Games which kick off on Tuesday at Shimo la Tewa grounds and Shanzu Teachers College, Mombasa.

The two football and academic giants, who are now in different regions, thanks to the Ministry of Education, who directed that schools boundaries revert to the old format of provinces, which saw St Anthony return to the Rift Valley, while Kakamega remained in the Western region, meet in the first match of the day from 10am

St Anthony Coach Peter Mayoyo who will be playing in familiar ground, having started coaching career at Mombasa High school, where he helped the school win several national football titles. The veteran tactician is happy to be "back "home" and has warned Kakamega to prepare for a thorough beating.

" I am familiar with the Coast having started my coaching career here and dominated soccer at school games for over a decade before moving to St Anthony in 2014 after five years in the Middle East and I believe the soccer title will be mine for the taking", Mayoyo said.

Mayoyo will bank on Ken Mwendwa, Lucas Maina and Ramadhan Salim to dismantle the Green Commandos, who also boast of star players in the likes Felix Lihanda, Keith Karani, Ezra Wafula and James Kitili.

St Anthony are in Pool A, which also has Ramisi Secondary from Coast and North Eastern region representatives Garissa High.

In Pool B , Kisumu Day take on Upper Hill, while Passenga from Central will square it out with Isiolo Secondary.

The girls' football matches will see favourites Olympic Mixed from Nairobi take on Chebukaka from Western.

The other pool B match will see home side Waa Girls take on Njabini from Central Region.

Girls pool A matches to be played from 11.00am will see Kwale Girls start the campaign against champions Wiyeta from Rift Valley, while Nyakach Girls take on Utithi from Eastern.

In handball, Western region representatives Mukumu Boys believe it will be smooth sailing when they take on Barani from Coast in the opening match.

Mukumu coach Greggy Akidiva believes the Western Region Games, which saw national champions Kimilili Boys bundled out, were tougher.

Christopher Moyende, Philip Juma and Shadrack Ombati will lead Mukumu's hunt for the title.

The other pool A match will see Nduluni from Eastern take on Sheikh Ali, while pool B matches will see Kenyatta Mahiga from Central face Dr Ribiero Parklands from Nairobi and St Teresa Sinyerere from Rift Valle battle Kanyawanga from Nyanza.

In the girls' affair, defending champions Moi Girls Kamusinga take on Utithi from Eastern as St Francis Cheptarit square it out with Wajir Girls. In pool B, Coast's White House take on New Jogoo Road Girls as Sega Girls face Kahuho.

In netball matches, defending champions Kaya Tiwi secondary start the campaign against Moi Girls Mandera, while former winners Obambo Mixed from Nyanza take on St Dorcas from Nairobi.

Pool B matches will see Karuri from Central take on Cheptil from Rift Valley while Utithi take on Mukuyu from Western.