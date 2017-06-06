Kenya: Makau, Kamakya to Line Up in 2017 Mwea Marathon

Former World marathon record holder Patrick Makau and seasoned long distance runner Nicholas Kamakya will battle it out at this year's Mwea Classic Half Marathon due July 22 in Mwea, Kirinyaga Country.

This year's race, which has been moved from September, will start and end at Wang'uru Stadium instead of Mwea Boys where it has been held for the last seven years.

Makau, the 2010 and 2011 and Kamakya, the 2011 Gold Coast Marathon champion, were speaking during the launch of this year's Mwea Class Half marathon at Riadha House on Monday.

Makau, who is the race ambassador, said he will use the race to prepare for the Berlin Marathon set for September 25 while Kamakya is targeting Amsterdam Marathon in October this year.

"I am glad to be back, having recuperated from a knee injury," said Makau, who was forced out of this year's Boston Marathon on April 15 owing to a knee injury.

Makau and Kamakya are among more than 200 athletes who will compete in various categories.

There where there will be 10km races for elite and schools and 5km fun run.

Winners of men and women's 21km race will get Sh45,000 each with the 10th placed competitor earning Sh 2,500. The winners in 10km will pocket Sh 15,000 each.