Tanzania: Maghembe Reads Riot Act to Illegal Loggers

Tanga — Natural Resources and Tourism minister Jumanne Maghembe has expressed concern over what he called wanton felling of trees in the East Usambara Mountain Forest where Tanzania's first nature reserve, Amani, was established several years ago and destruction of other natural resources in the region.

Closing the 5th Tanga International Trade Fair (TITF), at Mwahako Fair Grounds in the Tanga, Prof Maghembe called on Tanga residents to protect natural resources and use them as opportunities for attracting and investment in tourist based resources.

He said that Tanga region he had information that illegal logging is increasing in Amani Nature Reserve which has rare flora and fauna that is not found anywhere else in the world.

He also mentioned the Saadani National Park which is the only wildlife area where one can find animal basking in the seas beached.

"We will send security forces to catch illegal chain saw wielding loggers who are destroying a rare natural reserve," Prof Maghembe said, adding that the government has imposed a ban on tree felling in that area.

"If somebody wants to go on with logging, he should go to the Longuza Teak Plantation where logging is allowed for those who have permitted.

He said that the region had ample unique natural resources that could help in the growth of tourism and accelerate economic development in the region.