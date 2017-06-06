6 June 2017

Tanzania: Seven Professional Players' Threshold Here to Stay

By Samuel Kamndaya

Dodoma — The government has no problem with football clubs' signing of up to seven foreign players.

Responding to a question from Mr Venance Mwamoto (Kilolo - CCM), the Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Minister, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe said so far, the presence of foreign players has had no negative impact on performance of their local counterparts.

In his question, Mr Mwamoto said the presence of foreign players is dealing much harm than good on the performance of Tanzania's National Team (Taifa Stars).

He said globally, England has the best league while in East Africa, Tanzania's league is the best.

However, Dr Mwakyembe said the two countries have two things in common; influx of players from foreign countries as well as poor performance by their national teams.

"Our league was once full of local players and that was the time when Tanzania rose to 65th position in Fifa rankings. Is this not the best time that we reduce the number of foreign players to give room for local players to shine and ultimately help Taifa Stars to do well in international tournaments?" he enquired.

But Dr Mwakyembe said the football authorities allowed clubs to sign up to seven players from foreign countries after consultations with stakeholders.

"In fact, the best scorers in the just concluded Vodacom Premium League is a local player," said the minister.

The minister further said that Kagera Sugar which came third in the league standing and Mtibwa Sugar didn't field a player from foreign country as well as Mtibwa sugar," the minister added.

