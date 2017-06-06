Tanzania: IGP to Speak With the Elders in Kibiti Today

Kibiti — The elders in Kibiti have gathered, waiting for the newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro who will be speaking with them today.

The CCM Secretary for Ideology and Publicity in Kibiti District, Mr Musa Mnyelesa, has appreciated the IGP's move since the recently requested that he pay them a visit. The main agenda would be the escalating killings in Kibiti, Rufiji and Ikwiriri districts. IGP Sirro agreed and promised to speak to them after receiving a report of the region's security and defence committee.

"The IGP's decision to come here is very important as he may find a solution to the killings," said Mr Mnyelesa. Mr Mnyelesa added that when security organs used force in dealing with the wananchi, they were increasingly scaring residents, who as a result, would fail to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.