Tanzania: Hundreds Turn Up for Ndesamburo Requiem

Moshi — Hundreds of Chadema supporters have gathered at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania in Kiboloroni to pay their last respect to Mzee Philemon Ndesamburo who passed away last week at the age of 82.
The whole town is grieving as the Lutheran church at Kiboloroni is fully packed. Attending the funeral service are Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, Chadema's national chairman and chief of the opposition Mr Freeman Mbowe, Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development Mr William Lukuvi, Members of Parliament and other government officials.