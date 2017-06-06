Tanzania: Hundreds Turn Up for Ndesamburo Requiem

IT is now official; Majengo Grounds will be used by the public today to pay last respects to Chama cha Demokrasia na… Read more »

The whole town is grieving as the Lutheran church at Kiboloroni is fully packed. Attending the funeral service are Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, Chadema's national chairman and chief of the opposition Mr Freeman Mbowe, Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development Mr William Lukuvi, Members of Parliament and other government officials.

Moshi — Hundreds of Chadema supporters have gathered at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania in Kiboloroni to pay their last respect to Mzee Philemon Ndesamburo who passed away last week at the age of 82.

Chadema Members of Parliament carry the coffin bearing the body of the late Philemon Ndesamburo at Majengo grounds where relatives, friends and members of the public paid last respects in Moshi.

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.