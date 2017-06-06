Kenya: Vera Sidika Responds to Eric Omondi's Hilarious Impersonation

Socialite Vera Sidika has surprised her fans with a gracious response to a comic impersonation of her character by comedian Eric Omondi.

Queen Vee, as she is also known, congratulated the comedian for a job well done on his stint on How to be Vera Sidika .

Sidika, known for her explosive response to negative taunts, showed a different side of her in a video of the two joking as they hang out together.

Eric Omondi sent tongues wagging after he dropped the ‘ How to be Vera Sidika ’ video – a routine webisode of his impersonations.

The video is a step by step guide on how to build yourself from nothing to something, the Vera Sidika way, but of course in a hilarious way.

