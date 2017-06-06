6 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Vera Sidika Responds to Eric Omondi's Hilarious Impersonation

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Eric Omondi - How to be Vera Sidika
By Naira Habib

Socialite Vera Sidika has surprised her fans with a gracious response to a comic impersonation of her character by comedian Eric Omondi.

Queen Vee, as she is also known, congratulated the comedian for a job well done on his stint on How to be Vera Sidika .

Sidika, known for her explosive response to negative taunts, showed a different side of her in a video of the two joking as they hang out together.

Eric Omondi sent tongues wagging after he dropped the ‘ How to be Vera Sidika ’ video – a routine webisode of his impersonations.

The video is a step by step guide on how to build yourself from nothing to something, the Vera Sidika way, but of course in a hilarious way.

Kenya

Govt to Export Crude Three Times in a Year

Kenya will ship out crude from Turkana oilfields three times in a year as vessels require more than 10 times the daily… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.