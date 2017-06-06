6 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Operating Illegal Radio

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
Man in jail (file photo)
By Betty Ndagire

Kampala — For operating an illegal radio, Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has sentenced a man to two years in prison.

Gerald Ssemwanga, 32, appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Mr James Ereemye who handed him the punishment.

"The suspect is hereby sentenced to two-year imprisonment," Mr Ereemye said.

On May 25, Ssemwanga pleaded guilty to the charges which included; broadcasting without license and installing and operating radio broadcasting apparatus without license contrary to Uganda Communications Act, 2013.

He was arrested in March in Kabaawo Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala, while airing personal announcements and playing music on his illegally installed equipment locally known as bizindaalo.

According to Section 26 (1) and (3) of the Uganda Communications Act 2013, no person is allowed to install a radio, TV or broadcasting apparatus without a license from the Uganda Communications Commission(UCC).

The law defines broadcasting as the transmission of sound, video or data intended for simultaneous transmission to the public.

UCC began a nationwide programme to arrest and prosecute all operators of bizindalo especially those who have defied the UCC February 8 directive to dismantle them.

Uganda

Suspected Ebola Patient Suffering From 'Bleeding Disorders'

The patient who was recently admitted and isolated at Lacor hospital in Gulu district, after profuse bleeding, is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.