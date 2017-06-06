Photo: Daily Trust

Kampala — For operating an illegal radio, Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has sentenced a man to two years in prison.

Gerald Ssemwanga, 32, appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Mr James Ereemye who handed him the punishment.

"The suspect is hereby sentenced to two-year imprisonment," Mr Ereemye said.

On May 25, Ssemwanga pleaded guilty to the charges which included; broadcasting without license and installing and operating radio broadcasting apparatus without license contrary to Uganda Communications Act, 2013.

He was arrested in March in Kabaawo Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala, while airing personal announcements and playing music on his illegally installed equipment locally known as bizindaalo.

According to Section 26 (1) and (3) of the Uganda Communications Act 2013, no person is allowed to install a radio, TV or broadcasting apparatus without a license from the Uganda Communications Commission(UCC).

The law defines broadcasting as the transmission of sound, video or data intended for simultaneous transmission to the public.

UCC began a nationwide programme to arrest and prosecute all operators of bizindalo especially those who have defied the UCC February 8 directive to dismantle them.