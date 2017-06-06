Tanzania: Battle Lines Drawn Over Tanga Rally 2017

Top local and foreign drivers are expected to spin the wheels during the Tanga Rally 2017' from July 8-9 in areas around Tanga municipality.

This will be the fourth round in this year's National Rally Championship (NRC) calendar. The fourth round, according to an official in the event's organizing committee, Awadh Bafadhil, will once again renew a long rivalry between drivers from Arusha and Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam will be fighting to stop Arusha's Gerald Miller from extending his hefty lead.

Already notched 68 points, Miller is leading followed by Randeep Birdi of Dar es Salaam with 43 points while third-placed Dharam Pandya has carved 42 points. Speaking from Tanga, Bafadhil said the speeding showdown will be staged in the usual areas which previously staged excitement and thrills to Tanga fans.

"Though it is too early to give all details, we expect to stage most competitive sections in Pongwe, Boza, Mlamleni, Ngomeni and parts of Muheza District," said Bafadhil. Bafadhil said the highly challenging completion routes are expected to spice up rallying challenge as well as a consolation prize to Tanga residents who missed the last year's showdown.

According to Bafadhil, Tanga Rally will also renew the speeding rivalry of car makers which most often goes as Subaru-Mitsubishi Evos affair. "We anticipate a successful, but most thrilling round of the National Rally Championship this year and everyone will enjoy it," he said.

"We expect to have over twenty entries this year,," said Bafadhil. He said he was happy to see the rally come back in Tanga.

Tanga regained the round of the National Rally Championship (NRC) series after missing the last year event on what the governing body (AAT) claimed the lateness of its organisers in submitting safety itinerary.

There are seven rounds of NRC this year to be opened by Kilimanjaro Motor Sports Club in February and Morogoro, as it has been in the past three seasons, will stage the final round in December.

The second round of the NRC series was held in Iringa on April 22 and 23, under title name Mkwawa Pure Drinking Rally of Iringa. Mzizima Motor Sports staged the third round May 20-21 in Bagamoyo.