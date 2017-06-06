Tanzania: Sumatra, TBs Team Up to Control Emissions

Butiama — The Surface and Marine Transportation Regulatory Authority (SUMATRA) in collaboration with the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has launched a week long campaign targeting to check and possibly controlling emissions.

Speaking at the climax of the World Environmental Day (WED) marked nationally in Butiama Village in Mara Region at the weekend; the Authority's Senior Corporate Communications Officer, Mr Salum Pazzy said the inspection is done in commemorating the day.

According to Mr Pazzy, vehicle caused emissions were some of the toxic elements contributing to environmental pollutions causing health hazards to nature apart from causing massive economical losses.

"The two Authorities will partner in conducting strict surveillance starting Monday to Friday on vehicles causing emissions and we will start with the Ubungo Bus Terminal in Dar es Salaam and later roll out the exercise countrywide," he said.

Initially, the exercise was part of WED planned activities but SUMATRA plans to make it permanent undertaking in making sure transportation sector and road operations remain safe and environmentally friendly all the time.

Commenting on the development, the Authority's Manager responsible for Road Safety and Environmental Regulations Mr Geoffrey Silanda said in facilitating the task, special machines called smock meters will be used for testing all diesel engines.

He said experience shows that diesel engines were leading in environmental pollutions followed in small quantities by petroleum powered engines.

"We have planned to involve the Traffic Police in undertaking the exercise where all the impounded vehicles will have to fix the problem at their own costs while inspection reports will be issued for record purposes," he said.

Mr Silanda said SUMATRA also plans to purchase other four machines known as Exorcist Gas Analyzers for checking emissions in petrol engine vehicles- particularly passenger buses and Lorries largely involved in pollutions.