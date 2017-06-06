6 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Dynamos Awarded Points As Bosso Is Slapped With Fine

Dynamos have been awarded three points on a 3-0 score-line after Highlanders were found guilty for causing the abandonment of a tempestuous league match between the two football giants at Barbourfields Stadium.

Highlanders were also slapped with a $4,000 fine.

A statement from the PSL reads: "The PSL Disciplinary Committee found Highlanders FC guilty of causing the abandonment of the match.

"The match has been awarded to Dynamos on a 3-0 score-line. Further, Highlanders were fined $4000 which fine to go with the costs of hearing shall be paid by 31 July 2017."

The development saw Dynamos climbing to fifth position on the league table with 20 points- the same as Highlanders whose other judgement of the abandoned match against FC Platinum is yet to be determined.

