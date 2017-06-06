Harare — Transport minister Joram Gumbo told the Mines Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Monday that he is not Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua and cannot, therefore, know whether or not the duty-free fuel facilities issued to private companies is used to service national projects.

Joshua is a popular Nigerian preacher who claims to foretell major events worldwide including the death of pop star Michael Jackson.

Appearing before the committee, Gumbo was asked to explain why the ministry is illegally issuing duty free fuel certificates amid allegations that the fuel, which is intended for national projects, is being sold on black market.

Gumbo produced letters from the finance ministry directing his department to waive duty on Sakunda Dema Power Plant, Kariba South Power Extension Project and Africa Chrome Fields.

The controversial $250m Sakunda project is linked to President Robert Mugabe's daughter Bona.

After the committee interrogated him on why his ministry was not following-up on how the fuel imported under the arrangement is being used, Gumbo angered the legislators after he told them he was not a prophet.

"I am not TB Joshua, there is no way I can know," said the minister to a suddenly emotional house.

Committee chair Daniel Shumba (Zanu PF) fumed at the minister, reminding him that he could not play games with parliament when the ministry was violating provisions and failing to explain how the fuel was ending up on the black market.

"I demand that you withdraw the statement. It's your duty to see to it that the fuel has been used for what it is intended then you say we are asking you to be a prophet.

"You are perpetuating an illegality. Those papers that you have are letters not law. We want you to encourage your colleague minister to legalise," he said.

However, Gumbo could have none of it, insisting that he was not a prophet as his duty ended with the provision of fuel as directed by the executive.

He further torched the storm after he implored the policy makers to respect the executive notwithstanding the legality of their decisions.

Shumba retorted saying, "We, as parliament, we are not young brother to the executive, we are equal."

Legislator Anele Ndebele queried the criteria used in awarding the certificates, singling out the Dema emergency power plant, asking the minister to justify how it fits into the national project category.

The minister said the project qualified because it was conceived out of a looming power crisis and moreover the discretion of the executive was also of paramount importance.

Gumbo further indicated that he could not halt supply to those exempted indicating he had wrote to the relevant authorities to rectify the anomaly.

The two parties finally settled for the summoning of the Finance ministry and the attorney general's office to clarify on why the gaps continue despite the Transport ministry's request to attend to them in the past.