Malawi: Excellent News Advance Ticket Selling System Is Working Well

In its attempt to curb money leakages through fraud and manipulations, Football Association of Malawi (Fam) adopted an advance ticket selling system whereby match day ticket cost K500 more to woo people to pay in advance.

For the final of the Airtel Top 8 between Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe, tickets for the open covered stands was pegged at MK1,500 for advance ticket and MK2,000 on match day whilst the minimum for corporate box seat ticket was above MK7,500 and over MK10,000 on match day.

It was easier for fans to buy in advance because they used e-ticketing through Airtel Money.

Fam also used FDH Bank for cash management and it 7s reported that the bank alone sold over MK34 million while over MK4.7 million was sold through Airtel Money.

Fam does acknowledge that though there were some challenges they faced in trying to make this work, the gains far outweigh the shortfalls because they had proper planning, aggressive marketing and promotion of the match through TV, radio, newspaper and social media, strong security and gate management system.

Also, Fam is proud of the introduction of Fam tamper evident security holograms because they can afford to expose the match day tickets longer on the market without fear of counterfeits and that those who try to forge the tickets are being apprehended.

Fam goes on to applaud the two teams for accepting the advance and the e-ticketing and I pray that the football governing body should also ask the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) to follow this excellent innovation of curbing fraud.

Teams must accept this system in all competitions and not just for the Fam organised tournaments. Let all teams be in the forefront to move forward and stop fraud at the gates as was the case before.

We must embrace e-ticketing if we all have the teams and players welfare at heart.

Well done, Fam and make sure this is also applied for the Super League as well.