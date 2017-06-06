Photo: Daily News

Dar es Salaam city.

African cities are crowded as well as disconnected, making them costly for both firms and residents.

According to the World Bank's report 'African cities opening doors to the world' potential investors and trading partners quickly see evidence of the physical and economic dysfunction that constraints public service provision, inhibits labor market pooling and matching, and prevents firms from reaping scale and agglomeration benefits.

The report indicates that many investors fear to set up business since they are not sure of getting back return from the business.

The WB added in a report that more than 60 percent of African's urban population lives in areas with some combination of overcrowding, low-quality housing, and inadequate access to clean water and sanitation.

Speaking during the Urban Resilience Conference, which took place in Dar es Salaam last week, the Director of disaster management department in the Prime Minister's office, Brig Gen Mbazi Msuya said Tanzania is the most flood-affected country in East Africa.

However, he said rapid urbanization increases vulnerability to climate-related risks and that Tanzanian towns and cities have undergone massive spatial expansion.

"In Dar es Salaam, an estimated 70-80 percent of residents live in unplanned settlements and in Mwanza, it is estimated that 81 percent of households in hazardprone areas are also in the lowincome population bracket, which increase their vulnerability to disaster," said Brig. Gen. Msuya.

According to a UN survey, more than half of humanity now lives in cities, and over the next 90 years 95percent of global urban growth will occur in developing and emerging countries.