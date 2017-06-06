Tanzania: T20 Cricket Marks Dar Gymkhana's Centenary

In marking the centenary celebrations of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC), the cricket section collaboration with Alliance Insurance (Tanzania), has organized the Alliance Insurance Community Cricket Shield Competition.

The tournament that also organized in the memory of late Ramesh Patwa, will be officially launched on June 9, but the real showdown will start on June 11 and run until August this year at the DGC ground. Abhik Patwa, the DGC Cricket Committee Captain, told the 'Daily News' in the city yesterday that preparations for tournament that brings together 20 teams, are on a top gear.

He said that the cricket teams are drawn from across the length and breadth of Dar and will contest their mettle in a T20 format.

The teams will lock horns in the four groups, each consisting of five teams. Patwa said the top two teams from each group, will sail through in the quarter finals, ahead of the semifinals and the final thereafter.

"All Saturdays and Sundays will be open to cricket lovers in Dar seeking to watch exciting and aggressive cricketing play. A total of 320 cricketers have been registered with each team has provided names and details of 16 players," he said.

The tournament, according to the captain, will pay homage to the late Ramesh Patwa who was an ardent fan and sponsor of cricket. Patwa explained that the cricket ground has been refurbished with the outfields leveled and looking verdant.

He added: "The landscaping is beyond the boundary stretching from the three new practice areas to the pavilion offers a vintage spot for viewing cricket.

The cricket pavilion has been renovated to make players comfortable.

" Patwa, however, said that there are designated areas around the peripheral of the cricket ground for branding banners, networking opportunities, fixation of logo on t-shirts for all teams, display of products and their sale during match days.