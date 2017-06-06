5 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Orders Arrest of Former Speaker of Plateau House of Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Jos High Court on Monday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a former Speaker of Plateau House of Assembly, Mr John Dabwan.

Justice Felomina Lot gave the order after revoking bail he granted Dabwan in a case of issuance of a dud cheque in the sum of N3.8 million.

The former speaker allegedly issued the cheque to a Jos-based businessman, Mr Theophilus Omhagie.

"The accused was granted bail in this case based on self-recognition, but he has failed to show up or send any representative.

"His refusal to come to court in this matter goes to show that the accused has no respect or regard for the court; it is indeed a slap on this honourable court.

"I hereby revoke the bail earlier granted to him and order for his immediate arrest and hand over to the nearest police station," Lot said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution had submitted that Omhagie offered services to Dabwan in 2016.

Prosecution counsel, Mr E. A. Inbgbenoine, told the court that Dabwan issued a Sterling Bank cheque to Omhagie on Oct. 3, 2016.

He said that the cheque was linked to an account number, 1001389536, adding that the former speaker instructed that the cheque should be presented on Oct. 4, 2016.

"However, on presenting the N3.8 million cheque accross the counter, it turned out to be a dud cheque," he said.

He said that the complainant reported the case to the police after many failed attempts to get Dabwan to pay him.

NAN reports that Dabwan appeared without any counsel on arraignment in January.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, and was granted bail on self-recognition.

The former speaker, however, failed to show up in court on other adjourned dates.

The case has been adjourned until June 20 for further hearing.

NAN

Nigeria

Aisha Buhari Returns From UK, Speaks About President's Health

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, this morning returned from the United Kingdom, where she went to visit her husband,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.