Zimbabwe: Technical Boost for Command Agriculture

Government's specialised Command Agriculture programme has received a major boost from one of the leading agricultural equipment suppliers, CNH Industrial, that has pledged support to farmers with technical and expert advice.

CNH Industrial, which is a recipient of several international awards, is the local agent of Case International Holdings and supplies a wide range of products, including modern agricultural and construction equipment.

Speaking to The Herald on the sidelines of the recently held Agricultural Dealers and Manufacturers Association show held in Mazowe, CNH Industrial chief executive officer Mr Faizul Materia said over and above the expert advice they offered to farmers, they also provided complete solutions and back up support in line with latest conservation farming methods.

The pledge for technical support and advice comes at a time when Government tomorrow hosts a Command Agriculture review meeting in Harare.

Various stakeholders are expected to attend the meeting.

The review meeting will look at the successes registered under Command Agriculture and areas that need to be addressed.

"As far as Command Agriculture is concerned, we can provide advice on the most efficient equipment that farmers can use," said Mr Materia.

"This involves advice on the most appropriate equipment to use on a particular piece of land and it is important to note that the equipment that we have is just as good as any other equipment that you can get in any part of the world.

"This shows how we have developed as a country technologically and what we can do for our country."

Mr Materia said farming business had developed from the ordinary conventional methods to conservation, which required the use of latest technology.

He urged farmers, including those taking part in Command Agriculture, to exploit new technologies offered by local companies.

CNH Industrial chief operating officer Mr Jason Smith said: "With regards to production of crops in Zimbabwe, we provide full solutions to any horse power tractors. We have expertise to assist our farmers whenever they need our assistance in terms of advice. When they walk in our door and say they need particular equipment we do not just give them that equipment because that is what they want.

"We look at the application for the equipment. We look at the size of the land and we try to assist with our expert advice with the help of our principles internationally. They would fly out specialists to look at the particular land and give the correct advise."

Mr Smith said CNH Industrial was keen to work with farmers to improve production in the country.