Zimbabwe: Art Student in Solo Art Exhibition

Chinhoyi University of Technology student Everjoy Chirove successfully unwrapped her three-day art exhibition titled "Mumukoko" that was held in Mount Pleasant last week.The exhibition was graced by Proweb founder and CEO, Sithabile Mangwengwende who was the guest of honour. The exhibition saw Chirove showcasing her drawings, paintings, photography, fashion designs, graphics and 3D artefacts among others.

Chirove who just finished her Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Fine Art said she faced a lot of criticism throughout her journey but it was her passion that kept her standing.

"I faced so many challenges, discouragement from people but that did not stop me. People would ask me what kind of a degree was I doing but I really love what I do so it did not bother me. I did art because of my passion for it, my passion to be unique and produce things in a different way," said Chirove.

She also said she was inspired to do the "Mumukoko" exhibition by the nature of bees. "I was inspired by the way bees make honey, taking nectar from different flowers to produce sweet honey. In this case, I took skills from different modules and produced one sweet exhibition, 'Mumukoko'," she said.

Chirove encourages parents to support their children's dreams. "I would not be here if it was not for the support I got from my parents. They are proud of me and it motivates me even more. Our parents should support our dreams and if we follow our passion and make it our profession, the world will be so much better," said Chirove.