Mauritius: Several Projects Approved Under the Public Sector Investment Programme

press release

Government has approved the recommendations of the Project Plan Committee for the inclusion of 41 projects in the Public Sector Investment Programme.

The projects, to the tune of Rs 6.4 billion, include the upgrading and widening of Berthaud Road, Quatre Bornes including drainage works; the upgrading and reprofiling of a number of roads, and rehabilitation of bridges; and the reconstruction of B104 Road at Chamarel.

They also include the construction of a Traffic Centre at Piton, La Vigie-La Brasserie-Beau Songes Link Road, a flyover at Quay D and an additional lane along Motorway M2 between Roche Bois Roundabout and Jin Fei Roundabout.

The projects also concern the reconstruction of B104 Road at Chamarel; the construction of market fairs at Goodlands and Bel Air Rivière Sèche; the setting up of a national park with provision of a Salle de Fête and futsal at Quartier Militaire; and the setting up of a Livestock Zone at Melrose, and a Heifer farm.