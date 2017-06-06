Namibia: 7 Entities Owe SME Bank N$150 Million

SEVEN of the biggest SME Bank loan recipients who include property developers, a media company and a medicine supply firm got a combined N$150 million from the troubled institution.

This is according to the latest confidential documents obtained by The Namibian last month.

The seven top borrowers as at 31 March 2017 are supermarket chain Woermann Brock with N$34 million; Max Media Conglomerate, the owners of the Confidénte newspaper, with N$28 million; construction firm Sabika Investments with N$27 million; and medicine supplier Global Pharmaceutical Exchange with N$18 million.

The others are property developers Ferusa Capital Financing with N$17 million; Tura Properties with N$14 million; and the United Africa Group's United Property Management with N$12 million.

Auditing firm Deloitte said in its report filed in the ongoing High Court case that the SME Bank contravened the Banking Institutions Act in the cases of the Woermann Brock and Max Media loans when it failed to report the transactions to the central bank.

The Bank of Namibia should be notified of every loan of more than 10% of the SME Bank's capital (shareholders' funds and profits) because it is considered a major risk for the lender, and will have a significant negative impact on the stability of that bank.

The loans of the seven companies add to 109% of the SME Bank's capital, documents showed. It is not clear whether the other five big loans were reported to the central bank.

Documents show that Woermann Brock's loan was 29% of the SME Bank's capital, while the Max Media loan was 24%.

Questions continue to be raised on how the SME Bank decided to fund supermarket chain Woermann Brock, and whether it qualifies to be categorised as a small and medium enterprise.

The loan to United Property Management Namibia, which is owned by business people Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun and her husband, Haddis Tilahun, is 10% of SME Bank's capital. The couple owns United Africa Group, a company which has interests in the hospitality, property development, financial services and energy sectors. The company claims on its website that it owns and has invested over N$800 million in 11 hotels, including the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek's central business district, and the Protea Hotels.

An executive at United Africa Group, who declined to be named, said they are repaying the loan as required.

Sabika Investment's loan of N$27 million was 24% of the SME Bank's capital, while medical supplier Global Pharmaceutical Exchange's loan was 15%.

Global Pharmaceutical Exchange, a subsidiary of Commodity Exchange, the firm which produces free Smile condoms in Windhoek, is owned by businessman Johnny Maritz.

Ferusa Capital Financing, which received N$17 million from the SME Bank, is owned by Thobias and his brother Nelson 'Dicky' Akwenye.

Ferusa's loan amounted to 17% of the SME Bank's total capital.

The same company received a N$173 million contract in 2013 from the National Housing Enterprise to build 600 houses at Swakopmund.

This figure was, however, reduced after the project was scaled down last year. But there is a pending court case after Ferusa allegedly failed to pay N$13 million to a Chinese company, New Era Investment, which built some of the houses.

Tura Properties, whose N$14 million loan amounts to 14% of the SME Bank's capital, is owned by Dr Thomas Ihuhua.

The company was dragged into controversy in 2014 when Okahandja residents protested against the municipality's 2012 decision to sell 56 plots to the firm for N$500 000.

Ihuhua denied any wrongdoing in a story published by The Namibian in 2014.

News about the seven biggest borrowers comes at a time when government is debating whether to inject around N$300 million into the SME Bank or not.

The Namibian understands that finance minister Calle Schlettwein believes the SME Bank should be closed down if it fails to recover over N$200 million carelessly "invested" in South Africa.

Schlettwein wants to create a new bank that will cater for small and medium businesses, while industrialisation minister Immanuel Ngatjizeko is pushing for a bailout.