Namibia: Four in Court After Shoot-Out With Police

FOUR men appeared in the Khorixas Magistrate's Court yesterday following a shoot-out with police on Saturday.

The men, Elia Paulus (22), Eino Shilongo (32), Uutoni Joas (27) and Frans Vatileni (27), appeared on charges of the illegal discharge of firearms, possession of firearms without licences, and attempted murder.

The case was postponed to today because there was no Oshiwambo translator to assist the accused.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said police received a tip-off about the men planning to poach rhinos in the Khorixas area.

He said the police tracked down the men who were driving a Chevrolet pickup.

"The suspects drove off, despite police orders to stop, which then resulted in a chase," Kanguatjivi alleged.

He said the suspects then started shooting at the police but no one was injured.

"The police managed to arrest one of the suspects on the spot, while the other two, including the driver, were arrested later on the same day," he said.

Kanguatjivi said the police confiscated two firearms and two masks.

In other police reports, at Eenhana, two-year-old Ndapewoshali Magnus drowned in a 100-litre water drum on Sunday at around 16h00 at the Omupindi village.

Kanguatjivi said the child's next of kin have been informed, and police investigations continue.

At Ondangwa at about 02h00 at Legend Hauz on Sunday, it is alleged that 35-year-old Gustav Samuel was sleeping in his vehicle when a 24-year-old man approached him, asking for a lift to Eenhana.

"The victim told the suspect that he was not going to Eenhana. The suspect hit the victim with a glass he had in his hand in the face and the glass broke into pieces on impact, which left the victim with two open wounds," said Kanguatjivi.

The suspect then reportedly pulled the victim out of the car, and drove off. The suspect was arrested at Ongha, where he was refuelling the car.

It is further alleged that he even tried to drive off without paying N$300 for fuel and two cans of engine oil.

The vehicle and the victim's cellphone were recovered. The victim was admitted at the Onandjokwe Hospital in a stable condition.