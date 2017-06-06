6 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chess - Luzia Pires Leads Women's Luanda Provincial Championship

Luanda — Master FIDE (MF), Luzia Pires, is leading the provincial senior women's chess championship with two points, a competition that began on Sunday at the Angolan Federation's headquarters.

The referred chess player, who plays for Polivalente Aldanuel team, was able to win two games in the double start of the competition, beating on the first round Isabel Bessa from Macovi School and the athlete Ângela Domingos from Team Leader in the second round.

Competition counts on the participation of 32 athletes.

