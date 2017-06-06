Photo: Nyasa Times

President Mutharika inspects a guard of honour before departure.

For the second time female Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier was assigned to command the parade of the Guard of Honour at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) before President Peter Mutharika's departure for Europe.

The parade was commanded by Major Hellen Soko of the second Battalion of the MDF.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, President Mutharika said he was "pleased" to see an all-female led parade.

Said Mutharika: "I think that this is fantastic and let me congratulate the Army for this."

In the past MDF was a male-dominated institution but now many female soldiers are rising through the ranks.

Mutharika is on a two stop visit to Europe where he is expected to engage in a number of meetings.

His first visit will be Brussels, Belgium where he will hold a number of activities before proceeding to Britain.

The President said among other engagements, he was hopeful of three deals that he is expected to sign whilst in Europe.

Said Mutharika: "I will attend a two day annual meeting for European Union, secondly I will have bilateral talks with Director General of United Nations, the Commissioner of Trade, as well as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)."

" Apart from all these, Malawi is also expected to sign agreements that will see the country getting finance on issues of agriculture, nutrition as well as issues of women and the youth," added Mutharika.