Somalia President Makes First Visit to Kismayo City

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has made his first visit to the southern port city of Kismayo on Tuesday, according to sources at Presidency.

Several ministers and Federal Lawmakers are accompanying President Farmajo on his trip to Kismayo, which lies about 500Km south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

The security has been beefed up by joint forces who lockeddown streets ahead of President's arrival. The President will meet with Jubbaland leader Ahmed Madobe during his visit.

The President and his entourage will tour a major military base in Kismayo, to boost moral of the integrated forces, prepared for the new offensive against Al shabaab in southern Somalia.