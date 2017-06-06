Somalia: Suspected U.S. Jets Bomb Al Shabaab Convoy in Somalia

Suspected US fighter jets have launched an overnight airstrike in Southern Somalia, targeting a convoy of vehicles reportedly carrying senior Al shabaab commanders.

The warplanes fired several missiles at the convoy with middle-level commanders, while travelling near N-50 area in lower Shabelle region, according to the local residents.

There were no immediate confirmation off the casualties on Al shabaab leaders, as a result of the Ariel bombardment, which was the latest in series of airstrikes in Somalia by US military.

Last week, foreign forces believed to be US marines carried out a raid on a training camp near Jilib district in Middle Jubba region.

The jets dropped leaflets in the Al shabaab-held towns of Jilib and Jamame, calling fighters to defect from the group, and take an advantage of President's two-month amnesty offer.