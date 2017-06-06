Somalia: KDF and Police Officers Survive Al Shabaab Attack

A convoy of Kenya Defence Force (KDF) and the police on Monday, June 5, narrowly survived death in Wajir county. The security officers were in a joint operation in search of al-Shabaab militants, when their convoy was attacked with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The Kenyan officers were traveling in six vehicles when one of the land cruisers in the convoy hit the IED in Gerille. that among the six vehicles in the convoy four belonged to KDF and the others for the National Police Service.

According to Wajir Divisional Criminal Investigations Officer, Michael Mbayi Mwenze, no officer was injured in the attack.

"We are grateful that we did not suffer any casualties. However, this is a warning to the officers to be be more careful when carrying out their operations," Mwenze is quoted by the Daily Nation.

Mwenze said after the attack security officers fired several mortar rounds around the area to flush out the militants but no one returned fire. In the past one month, 18 security officers and 3 civilians have been killed by al-Shabaab militants.

The terror group has lost vast amounts of its territory to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Amisom forces in Southern and Central Somalia. The militant group has carried out several devastating attacks in Kenya which has claimed hundreds of lives.

In January 2017, the militants attacked a KDF camp in Kulbiyow in a dawn attack that left several Kenyans dead. In 2015, the militant group launched a deadly assault on Garissa University College.