6 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: KDF and Police Officers Survive Al Shabaab Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

A convoy of Kenya Defence Force (KDF) and the police on Monday, June 5, narrowly survived death in Wajir county. The security officers were in a joint operation in search of al-Shabaab militants, when their convoy was attacked with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The Kenyan officers were traveling in six vehicles when one of the land cruisers in the convoy hit the IED in Gerille. that among the six vehicles in the convoy four belonged to KDF and the others for the National Police Service.

According to Wajir Divisional Criminal Investigations Officer, Michael Mbayi Mwenze, no officer was injured in the attack.

"We are grateful that we did not suffer any casualties. However, this is a warning to the officers to be be more careful when carrying out their operations," Mwenze is quoted by the Daily Nation.

Mwenze said after the attack security officers fired several mortar rounds around the area to flush out the militants but no one returned fire. In the past one month, 18 security officers and 3 civilians have been killed by al-Shabaab militants.

The terror group has lost vast amounts of its territory to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Amisom forces in Southern and Central Somalia. The militant group has carried out several devastating attacks in Kenya which has claimed hundreds of lives.

In January 2017, the militants attacked a KDF camp in Kulbiyow in a dawn attack that left several Kenyans dead. In 2015, the militant group launched a deadly assault on Garissa University College.

Somalia

Suspected U.S. Jets Bomb Al Shabaab Convoy in Somalia

Suspected US fighter jets have launched an overnight airstrike in Southern Somalia, targeting a convoy of vehicles… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.