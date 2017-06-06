Nigeria: FCT Minister Warns Residents Against Felling of Trees

The FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has warned FCT residents against indiscriminate felling of trees to mitigate the impact of global warming.

Bello, who was represented by Mr Babatope Ajokaye, the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, gave the warning in Abuja at the 2017 World Environmental Day celebration with the theme: "Connecting People with Nature".

He said the theme was chosen to promote a better appreciation of the importance of nature.

Bello said FCT residents and Nigerians generally must therefore unite against indiscriminate felling of trees.

"There is need for urgent efforts on a global scale to save the environment and prevent man from self-destruction.

"Man in his greedy and misguided exploitation has disconnected him from nature with consequent destabilisation of the eco-balance which poses a great threat to life.

"Sustenance of remediation and re-awakening of world consciousness to environmental sustainability has therefore become imperative to save man from self-destruction and guarantee the connection of life on earth.

"Therefore, it is high time man and nature reconnected for environmental security and sustainability of healthy living on earth," he explained.

Bello said that the FCT administration had introduced household and community sanitation aimed at mobilising residents to partner with government on waste management for healthy living.

NAN