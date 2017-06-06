The Opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned an official in the president's office for blaming the chaos in the capital on the city fathers.

Deputy chief secretary in the office of the President Ray Ndhlukula recently accused the City of Harare of poor performance as a result of maladministration.

City pavements have become clogged with vendors who are selling all kinds of wares, leaving the capital looking like a dump site.

Some street corners have been turned into toilets owing to the shortage of usable and free public toilets in a country where 72 percent are living in poverty.

However, PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume said the blame lies squarely with a government that is clueless on how to address underlying problems that have forced citizens into vending.

"Part of the rot and filthiness is a result of Mugabe's lack of vision, 37 years after independence the city is still supporting over three million people using infrastructure which was designed for 800 thousand white people," said Mafume in a statement last Friday.

"Zanu PF must look at the disasters in a holistic sense, despite the fact that councillors have also been involved in corrupt scandals, central government has been worse. They parcel out land including on wetlands and spaces reserved for schools.

"Part of the reason why the cities are disorganised is a product of the unemployment that Mugabe and friends have created. Zanu PF has failed to create jobs for the working people including college and university graduates.

"Resultantly, vending has become the order of the day."

Research shows that about 56 percent of Africa's population will be living in urban centres by 2050. The country is already struggling to provide descent services resulting in endless outbreaks of waterborne diseases particularly typhoid and cholera.

The informalisation of the economy has been celebrated by the ruling party as empowerment. However, it has not been met with the provision of proper infrastructure and policies that support the players to uplift them from poverty.

"The picture of tomatoes and onions on the streets of Harare tells a bizarre story of storms and darkness, it is like a book of sad tales which you would not want your kids to read, and obviously this sight is not so appealing to elites like Ray Ndhlukula," Mafume added.

"His clear defiance of the supreme law by refusing to implement devolution as promulgated by the national constitution has made it difficult for local authorities to make independent decisions."