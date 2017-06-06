Pestering children to take their medication ended fatally for an 85-year-old Chiredzi man when he was stoned to death by his son over the issue, Masvingo police have revealed.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident which has left the Chiredzi community in state of shock happened on 31 May this year when the father Mundawana Chindame kept forcing his 20-year-old son Fambai Chindame to take his medication.

Inspector Mazula said the son has a history of mental illness and had just been released from Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital when tragedy struck.

"The boy has a history of mental illness and, on the day in question, the father had a misunderstanding with his son who as refusing to take his medication arguing that he was now well after being discharged from Ngomahuru hospital," Inspector Mazula said.

The ZRP spokesman said after the heated argument with his son, the father then decided to take a walk towards Masekesa Business Centre in the village.

"His son followed him from behind and started throwing stones at him until the octogenarian fell on the ground," she said.

"The son continued to stone his father who cried out for help and was heard by other villagers who came and restrained the son from further stoning his father.

"However, the man had already sustained deep cuts on his head and was bleeding from the ears when villagers decided to take him to the clinic in an ox-drawn scotch cart and he died on the way."

Inspector Mazula urged people living with mentally patients to take precautions when engaging them over their medication and to always seek assistance from medical staff and the police when they fail to reach an understanding.