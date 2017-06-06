Kenya: Telkom Kenya Rebrands as It Sheds Off Orange Identity

Telkom Kenya on Tuesday changed its brand identity as part of a larger strategy to sharpen its competitive edge.

The changing of the Telkom's brand identity was in line with an agreement made when private equity firm Helios bought a majority stake in the company last year.

The company's chief executive, Mr Aldo Mareuse, said the company was now ready to become a player to be reckoned with in the sector.

"It's fair to say Telkom Kenya has not received its full potential," he said.

Network infrastructure

He added that the company would leverage on expanded investments in network infrastructure.

The firm has dropped the Orange brand and adopted Telkom as its new trading name.

It has also shed the old Orange corporate colour in favour of blue and yellow colours.