Angola: Bank of China to Internationalize Angolan Banking System

Luanda — The presence of the Bank of China Branch in Angola is aimed for the internationalization of the Angolan banking system and economy, said on Monday the governor of the National Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA), Valter Filipe.

Valter Filipe, who was speaking at the opening of the Bank of China Branch in Luanda, considered the act proof of the work that BNA has been carrying out to adapt the Angolan financial system to the international best practices and standards.

"This act proves the trust of our international partners, proving that Angola is updating its financial system and economy, as well as creating conditions for the credibility of our international partners, so that they can not only do business, but also contribute to the development of the country and, consequently, the prosperity of its people", he stressed.

Valter Filipe stated that there is still a long way to go and he was convinced with the actions consolidated until now, mainly with the operation of the Bank of China in Luanda, important steps have been taken towards strengthening the relations between Angola and China.

According to Valter Flipe, the foundations are laid so that Chinese and Angolan companies may do good business through the financial system.