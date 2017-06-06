6 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alkana Sets New African Record in Prague

Tagged:

Related Topics

Olympic high-hurdles semi-finalist Antonio Alkana broke the African and South African records in his specialist discipline on Monday.

Alkana took the win in the men's 110m race over the barriers in 13.11 at a European Classic Permit Meeting in Prague, Czech Republic to improve the continental and national mark of 13.24 set by Lehann Fourie in Brussels in September 2012.

He was 0.13 ahead of Hungarian athlete Balazs Baji, the European Championships silver medallist, who took second position.

In the women's 400m Hurdles, Wenda Nel gave a clear indication she was approaching her best form, taking a convincing win in 54.66 to clock an A standard IAAF qualifying time for the World Championships in August.

She completed the race 0.76 clear of her nearest competitor, World Student Games champion Joanna Linkiewicz of Poland.

Sprinter Thando Roto grabbed third spot in the men's 100m dash in 10.15, just behind Mosito Lehata who equalled his own Lesotho national record of 10.11 to triumph in a blanket finish.

Cornel Fredericks also took third place in the men's 400m hurdles in 49.42, and Lindsay Hanekom - who missed the domestic Track and Field season because of recurring injury - was fifth, setting a season's best of 50.63.

Senegalese-born French athlete Hann Mamadou Kasse Hann won the battle over the barriers in 49.02.

Dumisani Hlaselo settled for 17th place in the 1 500m race in 3:49.13.

Elsewhere on Monday evening, Pieter Conradie earned second place in the men's 400m race in 45.88 at the International Track & Field Meeting in Rehlingen, Germany which was won by Botswana's Nkobolo Onkabetse in 45.62.

Middle-distance runner Rynardt van Rensburg finished third in a tactical 800m battle at the same meeting in 1:47.66.

National 200m record holder Anaso Jobodwana was fourth in the 100m contest in 10.28 with the benefit of a +2.2 metres per second tailwind.

Tebogo Mamathu seemed to face some trouble in the women's short sprint, trailing across the line outside 18 seconds, though it was unclear what had hampered the Tshwane-based sprinter.

* SA records are subject to standard ratification.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

allAfrica Under the Weather - Office Due to Close for #CapeStorm

The Cape Town office for allAfrica.com will be closed on June 7, 2017, after the South African Weather Service issued a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.