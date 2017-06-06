Nigeria: Nimet Needs 8946 More Weather Stations - DG

Nigeria, with a land mass of 923,768 km², has just 54 weather stations, which is grossly inadequate for comprehensive weather forecast and coverage.

Going by the World Metrological Organisation, (WMO), Nigeria should have at least 9,000 weather stations across the country, said Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, the Director-General/CEO, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Prof. Mashi raised the concern when he received a delegation from The Institute for Ubiquitous Meteorology (UBIMET), a worldwide private provider of weather forecasts and severe weather warnings based in Austria.

He thus said the density of weather stations in Nigeria needed to be improved to meet international prescriptions.

"We are very much in deficit in terms of the requirement of the density as far as the requirement of WMO is concerned. We need nothing less than 9000 and we have less than 100; so we need to provide thousands of them, but then the challenges of providing them are enormous," he said.

He noted that part of the challenges were technical and lack of adequate capacity which was why NiMet was considering the proposal for partnership from UBIMET on weather forecasts to tackle the deficit.

The head of the UBIMET team, Ing. Christophe Neudhart, Senior Executive Assistant, UBIMET, said they were seeking partnership with NiMet because they had the technical capabilities and solutions NiMet needed to effectively do its job.