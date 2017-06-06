6 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nimet Needs 8946 More Weather Stations - DG

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Agabi

Nigeria, with a land mass of 923,768 km², has just 54 weather stations, which is grossly inadequate for comprehensive weather forecast and coverage.

Going by the World Metrological Organisation, (WMO), Nigeria should have at least 9,000 weather stations across the country, said Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, the Director-General/CEO, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Prof. Mashi raised the concern when he received a delegation from The Institute for Ubiquitous Meteorology (UBIMET), a worldwide private provider of weather forecasts and severe weather warnings based in Austria.

He thus said the density of weather stations in Nigeria needed to be improved to meet international prescriptions.

"We are very much in deficit in terms of the requirement of the density as far as the requirement of WMO is concerned. We need nothing less than 9000 and we have less than 100; so we need to provide thousands of them, but then the challenges of providing them are enormous," he said.

He noted that part of the challenges were technical and lack of adequate capacity which was why NiMet was considering the proposal for partnership from UBIMET on weather forecasts to tackle the deficit.

The head of the UBIMET team, Ing. Christophe Neudhart, Senior Executive Assistant, UBIMET, said they were seeking partnership with NiMet because they had the technical capabilities and solutions NiMet needed to effectively do its job.

Nigeria

Aisha Buhari Returns From UK, Speaks About President's Health

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, this morning returned from the United Kingdom, where she went to visit her husband,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.