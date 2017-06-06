Nigeria: 'Deploy Sign Language Interpreters in Public Hospitals'

Ipas Nigeria, an international nongovernmental organization has called for the deployment of at least one sign language interpreter in all public health facilities in the country.

The organization made the recommendation in a policy brief issued during the end of project dissemination meeting of its "increasing access to reproductive health services for deaf women" project at the weekend in Abuja.

The non for profit organization also recommended that staff of public health facilities should be encouraged to take some education on sign language interpretation to compliment the sign language interpreter services at health facilities.

Speaking during the dissemination meeting, Country Director of Ipas Nigeria, Mrs Hauwa Shekarau said the pilot project which kicked off last year and was carried out in partnership with the Australian High Commission facilitated free sign language interpretation services for deaf women in eight hospitals in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the overall goal of reducing maternal morbidity and mortality among deaf women in the FCT.

She said there was need for the federal government to mainstream needs of persons with disabilities when budgeting for healthcare .

Chairperson, Deaf Women Association of Nigeria (DWAN) FCT chapter Mrs Helen Beyioku-Alase, said the pilot project improved the quality of healthcare services delivered to deaf women in the FCT.

She said for many years before the project, many deaf women could not go to hospitals because of the communication barrier with health personnel, saying that many pregnant deaf women could not go for antenatal and deliver at home.