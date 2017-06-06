Zimbabwe: 'Beitbridge-Chirundu Road Dualisation to Boost Trade'

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has commended the Government for initiating the processes around the dualisation of the 900km Beitbridge -Chirundu road, saying the project would go a long way in promoting regional and international trade in the South-South corridor.Zimra's acting commissioner general, Mr Happias Kuzvinzwa said Zimbabwe was a gateway to East and Southern African Countries and hence the upgrading of the road which served local and transit bound traffic was a welcome development.

He made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by the Zimra Board Secretary, Ms Florence Jambwa during a tour of Beitbridge border post by the parliamentary portfolio committee on Foreign Affairs on Friday last week.

Mr Kuzvinzwa said in 2016 alone they had cleared 76 839 northbound traffic at Beitbridge border post which also used the same road. He said they were clearing an average of 6 403 north-bound traffic per month.

"It is, thus critical that we continue with the processes to redevelop the border post so as to align the infrastructure to the volumes of traffic, which have increased dramatically over the years. "One of the reasons for the spike in the volumes of traffic is that the rail network is not vibrant as expected, such that some of the cargo-which should come via rail is being transported using the road system.

"The speedy upgrading of the Beitbridge - Chirundu highway and the re-organisation of the border (Beitbridge) will also make our job as Zimra easy, when it comes to border efficiency management and maximising our revenue collection base.

"We are very hopeful that when the dualisation of this road is completed the time spent by transit cargo in the country will be reduced as well," said Mr Kuzvinzwa. He said the parastatal had put in place several measures to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, in spite of the huge volumes of both human and vehicular traffic.

He said they had introduced the non-intrusive equipment (scanners) that are installed at ports of entries especially for commercial cargo. He added that Zimra, uses four types of scanners which include, baggage, re-locatable, palletised and mobile scanners. "You are also aware that we introduced the electronic cargo tracking system late last year to monitor movement of transit cargo, "said Mr Kuzvinzwa.

"This means that electronic seals are installed on trucks that are in transit to other countries, hence reducing clearance time by eliminating the need for physical examination of goods. "Further, we have also introduced Canine Unit for sniffing contrabands such as drugs and other prohibited substances in line with the authority's mandate to protect the civil society.

"The Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) World, which we use for customs clearances, enables pre-lodgment of bills of entry. This means that importers can clear their goods before they arrive in Zimbabwe". He the facilitation of smooth trade and travel was key to improving the investment climate and ease of doing business for any country.

Speaking during the same event, Zimra board chairperson, Mrs Willia Bonyongwe said the dualisation of the south-south corridor will dovetail into their programmes to facilitate smooth trade and travel, particularly to transit cargo. She, however, bemoaned the rampant smuggling and underhand deals at ports of entry which she said was destroying the country's economy.