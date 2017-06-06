Nigeria: RCCG Renovates Intensive Care Unit At Lasuth

As part of efforts to revamp the health sector and reduce medical tourism, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Sunday commissioned the newly renovated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Surgical Emergency building of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

The equipment include four CR 5,000 ICU Beds, four Alpha Active 4 Mattresses, B-Braun Infusion Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Muliti-Parameter patient monitors and bedside lockers.

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade of RCCG, Apapa Family, told journalists that the project is part of the church's mandate to engage in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), as well as its contribution to the health sector.

He said the Apapa family refurbished and named the centre 'Enoch and Folu Emergency Unit', with state-of-the-art medical equipment to attend to those with severe medical conditions in Lagos.

"This is just another milestone in our CSR project and we have being serving the state government in the last 25 years. We have set up mobile clinics, hospitals, cancer screening centres and rehabilitation centers among other projects," he said.

The Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Prof. Adewale Oke, represented by the Director of Clinical Services and Training, Dr. Ayoade Adedokun, commended the gesture, saying the ICU of any hospital is a special healthcare facility that provides thorough and intensive treatment for patients who are seriously ill.

Also speaking, the chairman, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Bayo Aderiye, said the gesture is important in the healthcare system as the facilities will take care of patients at all levels.