6 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Fight Against Poaching Deemed Permanent Challenge - Environment Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The fight against poaching and criminal networks that traffic animals are the permanent challenges of the Ministry of Environment, said on Monday the incumbent minister, Fátima Jardim.

Speaking at the central event of 5 June, World Environment Day, held at Kissama Park, the official, who toured the site and proceeded the burning of ivory horns, discouraged its illegal trade.

The official said that it intends to fight in a continuous and rigorous way all illegal practices related to networks that support such crimes.

The minister explained that after the closure of the benches made of ivory in Benfica handicraft market in 2016, the sector has been on alert with teams of inspectors to fight isolated cases, and affirm the illegality of both the trade of products and their slaughter.

According to her, this is a practice that has invaded Southern Africa and the world, being an arduous struggle, increasingly countered with firm policies and support from partners such as the United Nations, Stop Trees, associations and civil society.

Angola

Chess - Luzia Pires Leads Women's Luanda Provincial Championship

Master FIDE (MF), Luzia Pires, is leading the provincial senior women's chess championship with two points, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.