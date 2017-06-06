Angola: Fight Against Poaching Deemed Permanent Challenge - Environment Minister

Luanda — The fight against poaching and criminal networks that traffic animals are the permanent challenges of the Ministry of Environment, said on Monday the incumbent minister, Fátima Jardim.

Speaking at the central event of 5 June, World Environment Day, held at Kissama Park, the official, who toured the site and proceeded the burning of ivory horns, discouraged its illegal trade.

The official said that it intends to fight in a continuous and rigorous way all illegal practices related to networks that support such crimes.

The minister explained that after the closure of the benches made of ivory in Benfica handicraft market in 2016, the sector has been on alert with teams of inspectors to fight isolated cases, and affirm the illegality of both the trade of products and their slaughter.

According to her, this is a practice that has invaded Southern Africa and the world, being an arduous struggle, increasingly countered with firm policies and support from partners such as the United Nations, Stop Trees, associations and civil society.