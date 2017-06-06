Nigeria: 'Over 50 Teenagers From the North Rotting in Lagos Prison'

Lagos — Over 200 teenagers from various states of the North are suffering in different prisons in Lagos.

The President of the Islamic Aid and Charity Foundation, Hajiya Barakah Dahiru, who stated this, said about 50 teenagers from the North were 'rotting away' in the Badagry prison alone for street fighting, destitution, wandering and minor thefts.

Hajiya Dahiru said almost all the affected inmates were remanded 'simply because they didn't have anybody who would come for their bail in court.'

Speaking at the Badagry Prison which she and her Foundation members visited on Sunday, Baraka Dahiru said the 'inhuman condition in which the young boys were kept was shocking, and that the Foundation had resolved to take up all the inmates' cases in court and would ensure that the boys regained their freedom.

Hajiya Dahiru said, "Our aim is to eradicate the injustice meted out to these kids. We do not encourage young boys to go into crime, but the boys were just raided and because they could not get someone to come for their bail at the police stations, they were taken to court on trumped-up charges. They are now remanded and no one is coming for them."

Some of the inmates journalists spoke with said that they were arrested by the police at different areas of the metropolis. Adamu Mohammed, 16, who hails from Jigawa State, said he was raided by the police at Agege, Lagos, and taken to court because he was unable to provide the N10,000 the police demanded.

Aliyu Hamed, 17, said he was arrested at Ketu, Lagos, and had been in prison for four months. "My people do not know where I am. I came out to buy something when the police took me. They requested for N20,000 from me and I could not provide it. After two weeks in police station I was charged for robbery," he said.